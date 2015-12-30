Bill Cosby was arraigned Wednesday during a brief appearance in front of a magistrate in Pennsylvania on a charge of aggravated indecent assault. Bail was set at $1 million. No plea was entered.

During the hearing, the embattled comedy legend was forced to surrender his passport. That would mean he is free to travel within the United States, but cannot leave the country. His next court appearance has been scheduled for January 14.

Cosby was swarmed by media as he made his way into the courthouse. Dressed in a grey sweater and walking with a cane, he was buttressed on both sides by two unidentified people, presumably members of his legal team. He seemed to stumble a bit at one point, and despite shouts for comment, Cosby did not utter a word.

The former star of “The Cosby Show” will next be booked by the Cheltenham Police Department, and will be expected to do fingerprints and take a mug shot. The arraignment and booking come just hours after the Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney announced the felony charge. As Gossip Cop reported earlier, the prosecution stems from a 2004 encounter with Andrea Constand.

Cosby is accused of drugging the woman and committing sexual assault through digital penetration. While he has previously denied her claims, no one from his camp has commented on the criminal charge. Some of the more than 50 women who have also accused Cosby of sexual assault have released statements cheering the legal development.