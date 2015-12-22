Oh baby! Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is a new dad!

The rocker and partner Chloe Mendel were able to keep the birth under wraps for over a month, but his rep told Us Weekly that Augustus Juppiter Corgan was born on Nov. 16.

It's the first child for the 48-year-old Billy and his 22-year-old girlfriend who is the daughter of fashion designers Gilles Mendel and Jenny Mui.

It's not known where the birth was, but it was likely in Chicago, as that's where the couple lives. The duo reportedly also works together in Billy's tea shop, Madame Zuzu's, in a suburb of the midwestern city.

The couple typically shuns the public eye, so it's fitting that news of the baby's birth wasn't publicly known until 5 weeks after.

Earlier this week, a tabloid indicated that Billy was spotted shopping for engagement rings and that an engagement was "inevitable," so maybe that's next on the horizon.

It's certainly been a range of emotions recently for the rocker. Aside from his happy news of his son's birth, Billy also mourned the loss of his friend Scott Weiland, who passed away earlier this month.

"We mourn all that might have been," Billy wrote about his pal on the band's website. "I find myself reflecting on what I do have: in scarce moments when Scott and I spoke as contemporaries and got to know each other as people… I'd try to make him giggle when I saw that the manic whirl of the dumb parties we were at might be causing undue stress. May I now say he is undoubtedly in the arms of grace and eternal love."