On the 12th anniversary of Steve Irwin's tragic and unexpected death, Bindi Irwin shared a sweet family photo to honor him.

"Together Forever ❤️," she captioned the image.

Bindi was only 8 years old when her father passed away. She, as well as her mother, Terri, and brother, Robert, have carried on his legacy.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this year in an interview with ABC's Anh's Brush With Fame, Terri said Steve never envisioned himself living a very long life.

"You know he never thought he would have a long life. He just always kind of had this sense that his life would be cut short," Terri said on July 18. "I remember him saying to me, 'I don't think I am going to film anymore, I think I am just going to spend time with my kids.'"

Steve's premonition came true on Sept. 4, 2006, when he was killed after being struck in the heart by a stingray barb while filming a documentary off the Australian coast. He was 44.

Newspix via Getty Images

Terri still gets emotional when speaking about her late husband.

"Grief hits you at the most bizarre times. So I might be talking to biology students and it will remind me of Steve and I will burst into tears," she said on Wednesday. "You don't ever get over grief. It changes, but you never wake up one morning and go, 'oh, I'm done with that.' That was the challenge in the journey after Steve died."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, Steve was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Bindi wiped away tears as she spoke. "We try to continue dad's legacy each and every day," she said. "I'm going to get a little bit emotional, because it's such a special day."

She added, "I have to tell you that I never in my wildest dreams imagined that this would become a reality, and this is such an honor as a family to continue in dad's footsteps, so thank you for being here today and supporting us."