Blake Shelton has had one "crazy year," so said the country singer while accepting his 2015 CMT Artist of the Year Award in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 2.

"This has been a crazy year, from the way it started to how it's ending is so awesome for me," Blake said. "So thank y'all. This is a great way to end it."

Blake and ex-wife Miranda Lambert surprised fans with a divorce announcement in July. The two had been married for four years.

Before accepting his CMT award, the 39-year-old "The Voice" couch was introduced by Trace Adkins, who teased the honoree for his many talents, saying he could pretty much do it all "other than keep his love life private."

His new romance with fellow "The Voice" coach Gwen Stefani, 46, is also far from hush-hush. Gwen, who split from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale, in August, confirmed she was dating Blake via her rep in early November after the two were spotted getting cozy at a Halloween party.

They've since been seen flirting up a storm on the NBC singing competition. They attended a CMAs after party hand-in-hand. The pair were spotted FaceTiming each other. Plus, they openly flatter one another.

"He's a pretty rad guy, I have to say that," Gwen said in an interview with the Dallas/Fort Worth radio station 103.7 KVIL.

Meanwhile, Miranda, 32, has "been on a couple of dinner dates and gone out for drinks," a source told Us Weekly. But the country gal told Cosmopolitan magazine, "I'm still processing everything and figuring out where to go and what happened."