Gwen Stefani has a well-honed reputation as a trend-setting fashion icon -- but it seems her country-star boyfriend Blake Shelton may be gaining some ground.

The pop star, 46, and the country music hitmaker, 39, were photographed taking Gwen's three sons to ArcLight Cinemas at the Sherman Oaks Galleria mall near her LA-area home on Jan. 16 where they saw "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Kingston Rossdale, 9, rocked a mismatched assortment of sports gear -- plus a cap similar to Blake's.

Underneath his sporty ensemble, 7-year-old Zuma Rossdale wore camouflage-patterned leggings and a long-sleeved camo-print shirt like those Blake, an avid hunter, favors.

And curly-haired Apollo, 22 months, looked like he'd stepped right off of Blake's Oklahoma ranch: The toddler was dressed in camo-print overalls, toddler-sized cowboy boots and a bib emblazoned with the word "Cowboy."

Gwen got in on the Blake-inspired fashion action too. After donning camouflage gear of her own over the Chirstmas holidays while visiting Blake in his home state, she slipped into an army-green jacket, blue jeans and brown moccasin boots for their movie-and-mall outing.

As for Blake? The "The Voice" coach stuck to what he knows and donned an Arizona Cardinals T-shirt and gray hoodie atop blue jeans and cowboy boots for his little adventure with his love and her sons.