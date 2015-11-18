Things are heating up between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!

Us Weekly is reporting that the new couple might be spending Thanksgiving together, after Blake invited Gwen and her three sons to his home in Oklahoma for the holiday.

If Gwen takes Blake up on his offer, it wouldn't be the first time she traveled back to his old stomping grounds. The two reportedly spent some time in his hometown before the Country Music Awards earlier this month, as her month confirmed to Us Weekly that the two were dating.

This invitation comes on the heels of the revelation that Gwen's ex husband, Gavin Rossdale, cheated on her with their children's nanny for three years. Sources close to the No Doubt lead singer seem to be happy Gwen is finding happiness again.

A source shared with Us Weekly, "After everything Gavin has done, she hopes he sees what he's missing. She's moved on with somebody better who is really good to her. Her being happy is the best revenge. And she deserves it."