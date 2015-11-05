It's been a whirlwind of a year for Blake Shelton!

The CMA Awards on Nov. 4 marked the first time that Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were at the same award show since their divorce earlier this year.

After the show Blake took to Twitter and wrote: "Awesome night tonight. So many great things happening in my life. Congrats to @ChrisStapleton!!!! Long time coming brother…"

We can all speculate what some of those great things are as it has been widely reported and now confirmed that Blake is dating fellow "Voice" coach Gwen Stefani.

"Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating," a spokesperson for Gwen Stefani announced just hours before the show.

But that didn't mean there wasn't any awkwardness. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, the show's hosts, made light-hearted jokes at the former country power house couple's expense.

And during her win for Female Vocalist of the Year, Miranda Lambert thanked the fans and said she "needed a bright spot this year."

Here's to hoping that both Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton find happiness after this tough year.