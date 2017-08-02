Boy George is hinting that he could be joining the ranks of Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, George Strait and Britney Spears in getting a Las Vegas residency show.

Last weekend, a report in London's Sunday Times stated that George was getting a show with Cyndi Lauper. This wasn't played off as mere speculation, but rather as fact.

Rex USA

"Next year he has a residency in Vegas with Cyndi Lauper. (Boy George) is excited about being a star in Sin City and just how 'fluid' that show will be," the report stated.

Interestingly, there had been no announcement of any type of Boy George residency in Las Vegas, so this was news to most who read it.

Splash News

Upon seeing the claim, Las Vegas columnist John Katsilometes tweeted, "We have Grade 4 buzz centering on upcoming @BoyGeorge @cyndilauper extended engagement in #VegasVille."

To the columnist's surprise, the singer responded and all-but confirmed the news.

"No, it's a red alert!!!," George tweeted, hinting that it isn't merely "buzz," but rather a done deal.

It's not known where the alleged show would be or any other details.