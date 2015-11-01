Ever since Angelina Jolie opened up about her health scare and ultimately chose to remove her ovaries and undergo a preventative double mastectomy, the one constant has been her husband Brad Pitt's unwavering support by her side.

In a joint sit down interview with Tom Brokaw on "Today," the married couple and parents of six children opened up about working together and staying a team throughout everything.

"To face these issues together and speak about them and talk about what it is to be human, I think can be a beautiful thing," Angelina Jolie said.

Brad Pitt, for his part, discussed the struggle of working far away, but also being there for his wife when she made the decision to remove ovaries this past March. "I was out in France, and Angie called me and I got straight on a plane to return," he said. "Seeing my wife have to be her strongest and knowing that it's the scariest news is terribly moving. And not being there is a horrible feeling."

As has been well documented, Angelina Jolie opted to undergo these preventative measures after watching her own mother's, Marcheline Bertrand, struggle with ovarian cancer until her death in 2007.

Interestingly, some of the doctors and nurses who worked on Angelina also worked on her mother. "The doctor that did my ovary surgery was my mother's doctor," Angelina said. "And apparently my mother had said to her, 'Promise me you will take Angie's ovaries out.' So when we kind of got together, we both had a big cry, and she said, 'I promised your mother, and I gotta do this.'"

It has now been a few months since Angelina Jolie elected to have her ovaries removed and with that has arisen a new phase of her life: menopause. But even with this life phase, she has had the unwavering support of her husband.

"I think for as much as it speaks about my strength, he made it very, very clear to me that what he loved, and what was a woman to him, was someone who was smart, and capable and loved her family," she spoke about Brad's support for her.

Brad agreed with this sentiment, echoing Angelina Jolie's health decisions so that the family can be kept together for as long as possible and remain healthy and happy.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seem to be setting a shining example of how to remain loyal and in love in Hollywood. Kudos to you two lovebirds!