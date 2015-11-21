Is married life turning Brad Pitt gray? Not exactly! The blond actor has morphed into a silver fox for his upcoming role in the film "War Machine," which is currently filming in Berlin, Germany.

The 51-year-old superstar stepped out sporting gray hair in Berlin on Nov. 19. Angelia Jolie's hubby visited a contemporary exhibition at the Sprüth Magers gallery in the German city during a break from shooting the military film.

In the film, the "Inglourious Basterds" actor is slated to play a general in the U.S. military. The role is believed to be inspired by Stanley McChrystal, who is most known for being in command of Joint Special Operations Command in the 2000s. The retired general's last assignment was as Commander, International Security Assistance Force and Commander, U.S. Forces Afghanistan.

Brad's character is believed to be loosely based on the "rock star" general with a "lethal reputation."

Filming for "War Machine," which is based on the Michael Hastings' best-selling book, began filming in London in mid-October 2015. Shooting then moved to Abu Dhabi, which doubled for Kabul.