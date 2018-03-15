First, Brielle Biermann's car was broken into and then some of her belongings were stolen. After that, a few of her credits cards were used.

It wasn't a good morning for the "Don't Be Tardy" star.

The Blast reported on March 15 that Brielle's dad, Kroy Biermann, notified authorities that the 21-year-old's car had been broken into, and added that security cameras captured the incident. However, because it was dark, the thief was "unrecognizable."

A police report said that the car was unlocked. The thief made off with a Chanel purse and a Chanel wallet, valued at nearly $4,000, and several were credit cards. Brielle's drivers license was taken, as were the drivers licenses of her mom, Kim Zolciak Biermann and sister Ariana Biermann.

The police report further states that Kim canceled the credit cards, but they had already been rung up for a few charges, including a $4,609 charged at Bloomingdale's.

The Blast said police dusted Brielle's car for fingerprints but nothing came up. Authorities believe the break-in was one of several crimes committed in the neighborhood that same evening.

The crime has the reality TV family obviously up in arms.

On March 14, Kim tweeted, "Hey you loser we got your a-- on camera stealing our s---! You are a dumb f---!!"

She later tweeted, "Karma is real! Don't forget it 😊."