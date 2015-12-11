Ready for baby! Bristol Palin is on the verge of being a mama once again.

The controversial daughter of the equally controversial Sarah Palin is set to give birth to a daughter within weeks and she's been documenting her journey on social media.

This week, a nearly-ready-to-pop Bristol shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. The imaged featured her 6-year-old son Tripp palling around in front of his mom's candid belly shot.

"2 1/2 weeks(ish) until we become a family of 3!!" she captioned the snap that also included the family dog.

Once Bristol has her daughter, it will end a bizarre pregnancy, one that Bristol herself called a "huge disappointment" to people considering her work as a champion for abstinence. This will be her second child out of wedlock.

She once told Good Morning America, "I'm not going to have sex until I'm married. I can guarantee it."

That, though, turned out to not be the case.

This past June Bristol took to her blog to share her pregnancy news, saying, "I wanted you guys to be the first to know that I am pregnant. Honestly, I've been trying my hardest to keep my chin up on this one."

She continued, "I know this has been, and will be, a huge disappointment to my family, to my close friends, and to many of you," she said of her second pregnancy. "At the end of the day there's nothing I can't do with God by my side, and I know I am fully capable of handling anything that is put in front of me with dignity and grace."

In a subsequent post, she followed it up by saying that she "made a mistake." At the same time, though, she backtracked and said the baby was planned.

"This pregnancy was actually planned. Everyone knows I wanted more kids, to have a bigger family," she wrote. "Believing I was heading that way, I got ahead of myself. Things didn't go as planned, but life keeps going. Life moves on."

She has yet to publicly reveal who the father of her unborn baby girl is. Many believe it's her ex-fiance Dakota Meyer, a former U.S. Marine, who she was set to wed on May 23. She called off the wedding just days before the nuptials were scheduled to take place.