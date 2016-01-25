It was a sad day in Bristol Palin's household.

On Jan. 25, the controversial mother of two took to Instagram to share her sadness, and it was something pretty much every parent can relate to -- she left her baby for the first time since giving birth to her last month.

View this post on Instagram Back to real life today! I was fortunate enough to take the last month off to stay home with my babies, today marks the first time I've left SailorG, but I could not be more thankful she's in the best of hands!! 💕 #igotit 🙆🏻👼🏼👼🏼 A post shared by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2) on Jan 25, 2016 at 8:01am PST

"Back to real life today!," she captioned a snap on Instagram that shows her daughter Sailor Grace and her 8-year-old son Tripp. "I was fortunate enough to take the last month off to stay home with my babies."

She continued, "Today marks the first time I've left SailorG, but I could not be more thankful she's in the best of hands!! #igotit."

Bristol doesn't indicate who exactly is taking care of her little one.

Bristol has been working at Alaska Dermatology Laser and Skin Cancer Center in Anchorage for more than six years.

The Instagram post is certain to go much less noticed and be far less dramatic than her pregnancy with Sailor.

Over the past several years, Bristol had been an advocate for abstaining from sex and has done countless interviews about not having children out of wedlock. However, she shocked nearly everyone with her bizarre pregnancy announcement in June.

"I wanted you guys to be the first to know that I am pregnant. Honestly, I've been trying my hardest to keep my chin up on this one," she wrote on her blog. "I know this has been, and will be, a huge disappointment to my family, to my close friends, and to many of you. At the end of the day there's nothing I can't do with God by my side, and I know I am fully capable of handling anything that is put in front of me with dignity and grace."

In a subsequent post, she followed it up by saying that she "made a mistake." At the same time, though, she backtracked and said the baby was planned.

"This pregnancy was actually planned. Everyone knows I wanted more kids, to have a bigger family," she wrote. "Believing I was heading that way, I got ahead of myself. Things didn't go as planned, but life keeps going. Life moves on."

Up until Sailor's birth, the identity of the father was also shrouded in mystery. It turned out to be former Marine Dakota Meyer. He had been engaged to Bristol, but split just a few days before the wedding.

View this post on Instagram My sweet Sailor Grace was born yesterday, our family couldn't be more complete 💕 A post shared by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2) on Dec 24, 2015 at 12:27pm PST

Since the birth, Bristol has shared several sweet snaps of her baby girl, including one of Tripp looking at his new sister after she was just a few hours old.

View this post on Instagram My heart just doubled A post shared by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2) on Dec 24, 2015 at 12:28pm PST

"My heart just doubled," Bristol said.

At the end of the year, she said the year, while unexpected, played out exactly the way it was supposed to.

Never thought 2015 would play out like it did, but I look at my babies and know everything is exactly where it should be," she wrote, using emojis to celebrate 2016, while also using emojis to silence her critics.