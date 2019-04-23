Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is no need to be concerned about Britney Spears' well-being, according to her boyfriend.

On Tuesday, TMZ cameras asked Sam Asghari about the pop star, to which he replied, "She's doing great. Thank you for your concern."

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD

Nearly a month ago, Britney reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility, apparently distraught over her father Jamie Spears' health. (Jamie nearly died last year after his colon ruptured.) Sam was pictured with Britney on Easter Sunday in Los Angeles after she got a day pass from the facility.

"She's doing amazing," Sam told TMZ on Tuesday. "Her fans are so amazing to be so concerned, but she's doing great… Nobody needs to worry. She's doing great. She'll be back soon."

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The comments come as fans have become concerned about the princess of pop, believing that she's not making her own decisions. The #FreeBritney movement on social media began due to this unsubstantiated belief.

On Monday, Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, blasted people speculating on Britney's health.

"10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I'll be here long after," Jamie Lynn, 28, wrote in the early hours of Tuesday, April 23. "I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don't understand. Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore."