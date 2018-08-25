Pop star Britney Spears's fake English accent has returned, but now under more favorable circumstances.

The 36-year-old "Oops...I Did It Again" singer broke into the accent when on stage during her show at London's O2 Arena on Friday. This is the latest stop on her Britney Spears: Piece of Me tour, right on the heels of a four-year residency in Las Vegas.

The "Toxic" crooner was leading a who-could-scream-the-loudest contest between the left and the right side of the crowd when the accent happened.

"Are you guys ready? Do you think you can do this?" Spears asked the fans in her fake English accent. "One, two, three!"

She then playfully chastised one side, "What the hell is wrong with you? You've got to do better than that. Let's try it again."

Top Photo Corporation/REX/Shutterstock

The Brit-ish accent first publically reared its head back in 2007-2008 during Los Angeles clashes with myriad paparazzi who were following the then trouble star around. As she was dealing with some personal issues that famously lead to a mental health situation that ended with hospitalization, and her father Jamie Spears gaining conservatorship over the star, which is still in effect to this day.

Like a Phoenix rising out of the ashes, Spears overcame the crisis and has been kicking butt ever since!

The accent did however sneak out for a minute back in 2013 during a radio interview and TV prank.