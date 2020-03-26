Britney Spears thinks she's the fastest runner in history, and by a long shot! In fact, she claims she's faster than every Olympian... ever.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, the pop star posted a screenshot of a stopwatch timer that read 5.97 seconds. Britney claimed that that's was how fast she had just run a 100-meter dash.

"Ran my first 5 !!!!" she captioned the Instagram image. "Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!! Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash."

Many of Britney's 23.7 million Instagram followers applauded her for the alleged athletic feat, but a few fans were left scratching their heads, noting that Olympian Usain Bolt doesn't even come close to running that fast, and he currently owns the world record for the 100-meter dash. The Jamaican ran 100 meters in 9.58 seconds in 2009. American Florence Griffith-Joyner, meanwhile, owns the women's record in the 100-meter dash at 10.49 seconds. That record has remained unbroken since 1988.

Britney allegedly just smashed those records.

"It's a shame the olympics are canceled," one person commented. "You could hang 4 seconds on everyone."

Did we mention that the "Toxic" singer also broke her foot less than two months ago? Clearly she's, uh, stronger than yesterday.