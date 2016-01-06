Congrats are in order to a few stars who appear not on the big screen or the small screen, but rather the digital screen.

At the Jan. 6 People's Choice Awards, Connor Franta took home the award for favorite YouTube star, although he wasn't there to accept. That, however, didn't stop him from celebrating the only way he knows how: Online!

"Holy s— I won a peoples choice award," he tweeted, and followed it up with, "THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU."

Connor, 23, rose to social media fame due to his vlogging and his 5 million YouTube subscribers. In 2014, he came out as gay in a six-minute long video titled "Coming Out." To date, it has over 9 million views.

"This is actually unreal omg," he tweeted about his big win. "I've never won anything like this before holy s— i might die."

He later tweeted a heartfelt thank you to his 3.58 million twitter followers. "You guys voted your sweet little hearts away and i cannot thank you enough for that. You're a special bunch and im so lucky to have you."

Meanwhile, Matt Bellassai of Buzzfeed's wildly popular "Whine About It" video series took home the award for favorite social media star.

"UM I WON THE PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD AND THEY SHOWED THE WRONG PERSON ON TV," he tweeted after his big win. "AND IM THE DRUNK ONE WHAT IS THIS."

Of course, the stars or social media can't have all the fun. Britney Spears, a bonafide A-lister, took home the award for favorite social media celebrity.

Britney was unable to attend the show due to a sickness. But, on Instagram she dedicated the award to the "Britney Army."

"I love that I can share my world with you and that you are so supportive of me," she said.

Below is a full list of winners at the People's Choice Awards:

MOVIE

WINNER: Furious 7

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Inside Out

Jurassic World

Pitch Perfect 2

MOVIE ACTOR

WINNER: Channing Tatum

Chris Pratt

Johnny Depp

Robert Downey Jr.

Will Smith

MOVIE ACTRESS

WINNER: Sandra Bullock

Anne Hathaway

Melissa McCarthy

Meryl Streep

Scarlett Johansson

ACTION MOVIE

WINNER: Furious 7

Avengers: Age of Ultron

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Jurassic World

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

ACTION MOVIE ACTOR

WINNER: Chris Hemsworth

Chris Pratt

Dwayne Johnson

Robert Downey Jr.

Vin Diesel

ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS

WINNER: Shailene Woodley

Charlize Theron

Emily Blunt

Michelle Rodriguez

Scarlett Johansson

ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE

WINNER: Selena Gomez (Hotel Transylvania 2)

Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania 2)

Amy Poehler (Inside Out)

Rihanna (Home)

Sandra Bullock (Minions)

COMEDIC MOVIE

WINNER: Pitch Perfect 2

The DUFF

Spy

Ted 2

Trainwreck

COMEDIC MOVIE STAR

WINNER: Kevin Hart

Jack Black

Mark Wahlberg

Robert De Niro

Will Ferrell

COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS

WINNER: Melissa McCarthy

Amy Schumer

Anna Kendrick

Rebel Wilson

Sofia Vergara

DRAMATIC MOVIE

WINNER: The Martian

The Age of Adaline

Fifty Shades of Grey

The Longest Ride

Straight Outta Compton

DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR

WINNER: Johnny Depp

Channing Tatum

George Clooney

Matt Damon

Will Smith

DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS

WINNER: Dakota Johnson

Blake Lively

Jennifer Lopez

Kate Winslet

Rachel McAdams

FAMILY MOVIE

WINNER: Minions

Cinderella

Home

Hotel Transylvania 2

Inside Out

THRILLER MOVIE

WINNER: Taken 3

The Boy Next Door

Insidious: Chapter 3

Poltergeist

Unfriended

TV SHOW

WINNER: The Big Bang Theory

Game of Thrones

Grey's Anatomy

The Voice

The Walking Dead

NETWORK TV COMEDY

WINNER: The Big Bang Theory

2 Broke Girls

Mike & Molly

Modern Family

New Girl

COMEDIC TV ACTOR

WINNER: Jim Parsons

Andy Samberg

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Johnny Galecki

Matthew Perry

COMEDIC TV ACTRESS

WINNER: Melissa McCarthy

Anna Faris

Kaley Cuoco

Sofía Vergara

Zooey Deschanel

NETWORK TV DRAMA

WINNER: Grey's Anatomy

Empire

Gotham

How To Get Away With Murder

Scandal

DRAMATIC TV ACTOR

WINNER: Taylor Kinney

Jesse Williams

Justin Chambers

Scott Foley

Terrence Howard

DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS

WINNER: Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Sara Ramirez

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

CABLE TV COMEDY

WINNER: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Baby Daddy

Faking It

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Young & Hungry

CABLE TV DRAMA

WINNER: Pretty Little Liars

Bates Motel

The Fosters

Rizzoli & Isles

Suits

CABLE TV ACTOR

WINNER: Kevin Hart

Adam DeVine

Christian Slater

Eric Dane

Taye Diggs

CABLE TV ACTRESS

WINNER: Sasha Alexander

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Lucy Hale

Shay Mitchell

PREMIUM CABLE TV SHOW

WINNER: Homeland

Girls

Masters of Sex

Shameless

Veep

PREMIUM CABLE TV ACTOR

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson

Joshua Jackson

Justin Theroux

Matt LeBlanc

Nick Jonas

PREMIUM CABLE TV ACTRESS

WINNER: Kristen Bell

Claire Danes

Emmy Rossum

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Lisa Kudrow

TV CRIME DRAMA

WINNER: Person of Interest

Bones

Castle

Criminal Minds

NCIS

TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR

WINNER: Nathan Fillion

Jim Caviezel

LL Cool J

Mark Harmon

Shemar Moore

TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS

WINNER: Stana Katic

Emily Deschanel

Lucy Liu

Mariska Hargitay

Pauley Perrette

NETWORK TV SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW

WINNER: Beauty and the Beast

Arrow

Once Upon a Time

Supernatural

The Vampire Diaries

CABLE TV SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW

WINNER: Outlander

American Horror Story

Game of Thrones

Teen Wolf

The Walking Dead

SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR

WINNER: Jensen Ackles

David Tennant

Ian Somerhalder

Misha Collins

Sam Heughan

SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS

WINNER: Caitriona Balfe

Emilia Clarke

Ginnifer Goodwin

Jennifer Morrison

Lady Gaga

COMPETITION TV SHOW

WINNER: The Voice

America's Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing With the Stars

MasterChef

DAYTIME TV HOST

WINNER: Ellen DeGeneres

Dr. Oz

Rachael Ray

Steve Harvey

Wendy Williams

DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM

WINNER: The Talk

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly and Michael

Today

The View

LATE-NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST

WINNER: Jimmy Fallon

Conan O'Brien

James Corden

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert

STREAMING SERIES

WINNER: Orange Is the New Black

House of Cards

The Mindy Project

Transparent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES

WINNER: John Stamos

Chace Crawford

Josh Peck

Rob Lowe

Zachary Levi

ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES

WINNER: Priyanka Chopra

Emma Roberts

Jamie Lee Curtis

Lea Michele

Marcia Gay Harden

ANIMATED TV SHOW

WINNER: The Simpsons

American Dad!

Bob's Burger

Family Guy

South Park

NEW TV COMEDY

WINNER: Scream Queens

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Dr. Ken

Grandfathered

The Grinder

Life in Pieces

The Muppets

Truth Be Told

NEW TV DRAMA

WINNER: Supergirl

Blindspot

Blood & Oil

Code Black

Heroes Reborn

Limitless

Minority Report

The Player

Quantico

Rosewood

Wicked City

MALE ARTIST

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Luke Bryan

Nick Jonas

The Weeknd

FEMALE ARTIST

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Demi Lovato

Lana Del Rey

Madonna

Selena Gomez

GROUP

WINNER: Fifth Harmony

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

One Direction

BREAKOUT ARTIST

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Fetty Wap

Halsey

Tori Kelly

The Weeknd

MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

WINNER: Blake Shelton

Brad Paisley

Dierks Bentley

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Cassadee Pope

Kacey Musgraves

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

COUNTRY GROUP

WINNER: Lady Antebellum

The Band Perry

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Zac Brown Band

POP ARTIST

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Demi Lovato

Ed Sheeran

Kelly Clarkson

Selena Gomez

HIP-HOP ARTIST

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Big Sean

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Wiz Khalifa

R&B ARTIST

WINNER: The Weeknd

Chris Brown

Ciara

Janet Jackson

Ne-Yo

ALBUM

WINNER: Title, Meghan Trainor

American Beauty / American Psycho, Fall Out Boy

Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd

If You're Reading This It's Too Late, Drake

Smoke + Mirrors, Imagine Dragons

SONG

WINNER: What Do You Mean? Justin Bieber

Bad Blood, Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar

Can't Feel My Face, The Weeknd

Love Me Like You Do, Ellie Goulding

See You Again, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

MUSIC ICON

WINNER: Madonna

Paul McCartney

Prince

Steven Tyler

Stevie Wonder

SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY

WINNER: Britney Spears

Anna Kendrick

Beyoncé

Dwayne Johnson

Taylor Swift

SOCIAL MEDIA STAR

WINNER: Matt Bellassai

Cameron Dallas

Frankie Grande

Lele Pons

Nash Grier

MOBILE GAME

WINNER: Candy Crush Saga

Despicable Me: Minion Rush

Fruit Ninja

Plants vs. Zombies

Temple Run

VIDEO GAME

WINNER: Super Smash Bros.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Grand Theft Auto V

Minecraft

YouTube STAR

WINNER: Connor Franta

Grace Helbig

Jenna Marbles

Miranda Sings

Tyler Oakley

THE DAILYMAIL.COM SERIOUSLY POPULAR™ AWARD

WINNER: Maddie Ziegler

Bella Thorne

Cara Delevingne

Kylie Jenner

Ruby Rose

HUMANITARIAN (special honor)

Ellen DeGeneres