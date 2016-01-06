Britney Spears, Connor Franta, Matt Bellassai top People's Choice digital awards
Congrats are in order to a few stars who appear not on the big screen or the small screen, but rather the digital screen.
At the Jan. 6 People's Choice Awards, Connor Franta took home the award for favorite YouTube star, although he wasn't there to accept. That, however, didn't stop him from celebrating the only way he knows how: Online!
"Holy s— I won a peoples choice award," he tweeted, and followed it up with, "THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU."
Connor, 23, rose to social media fame due to his vlogging and his 5 million YouTube subscribers. In 2014, he came out as gay in a six-minute long video titled "Coming Out." To date, it has over 9 million views.
"This is actually unreal omg," he tweeted about his big win. "I've never won anything like this before holy s— i might die."
He later tweeted a heartfelt thank you to his 3.58 million twitter followers. "You guys voted your sweet little hearts away and i cannot thank you enough for that. You're a special bunch and im so lucky to have you."
Meanwhile, Matt Bellassai of Buzzfeed's wildly popular "Whine About It" video series took home the award for favorite social media star.
"UM I WON THE PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD AND THEY SHOWED THE WRONG PERSON ON TV," he tweeted after his big win. "AND IM THE DRUNK ONE WHAT IS THIS."
Of course, the stars or social media can't have all the fun. Britney Spears, a bonafide A-lister, took home the award for favorite social media celebrity.
Britney was unable to attend the show due to a sickness. But, on Instagram she dedicated the award to the "Britney Army."
"I love that I can share my world with you and that you are so supportive of me," she said.
Below is a full list of winners at the People's Choice Awards:
MOVIE
WINNER: Furious 7
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Inside Out
Jurassic World
Pitch Perfect 2
MOVIE ACTOR
WINNER: Channing Tatum
Chris Pratt
Johnny Depp
Robert Downey Jr.
Will Smith
MOVIE ACTRESS
WINNER: Sandra Bullock
Anne Hathaway
Melissa McCarthy
Meryl Streep
Scarlett Johansson
ACTION MOVIE
WINNER: Furious 7
Avengers: Age of Ultron
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Jurassic World
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
ACTION MOVIE ACTOR
WINNER: Chris Hemsworth
Chris Pratt
Dwayne Johnson
Robert Downey Jr.
Vin Diesel
ACTION MOVIE ACTRESS
WINNER: Shailene Woodley
Charlize Theron
Emily Blunt
Michelle Rodriguez
Scarlett Johansson
ANIMATED MOVIE VOICE
WINNER: Selena Gomez (Hotel Transylvania 2)
Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania 2)
Amy Poehler (Inside Out)
Rihanna (Home)
Sandra Bullock (Minions)
COMEDIC MOVIE
WINNER: Pitch Perfect 2
The DUFF
Spy
Ted 2
Trainwreck
COMEDIC MOVIE STAR
WINNER: Kevin Hart
Jack Black
Mark Wahlberg
Robert De Niro
Will Ferrell
COMEDIC MOVIE ACTRESS
WINNER: Melissa McCarthy
Amy Schumer
Anna Kendrick
Rebel Wilson
Sofia Vergara
DRAMATIC MOVIE
WINNER: The Martian
The Age of Adaline
Fifty Shades of Grey
The Longest Ride
Straight Outta Compton
DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTOR
WINNER: Johnny Depp
Channing Tatum
George Clooney
Matt Damon
Will Smith
DRAMATIC MOVIE ACTRESS
WINNER: Dakota Johnson
Blake Lively
Jennifer Lopez
Kate Winslet
Rachel McAdams
FAMILY MOVIE
WINNER: Minions
Cinderella
Home
Hotel Transylvania 2
Inside Out
THRILLER MOVIE
WINNER: Taken 3
The Boy Next Door
Insidious: Chapter 3
Poltergeist
Unfriended
TV SHOW
WINNER: The Big Bang Theory
Game of Thrones
Grey's Anatomy
The Voice
The Walking Dead
NETWORK TV COMEDY
WINNER: The Big Bang Theory
2 Broke Girls
Mike & Molly
Modern Family
New Girl
COMEDIC TV ACTOR
WINNER: Jim Parsons
Andy Samberg
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Johnny Galecki
Matthew Perry
COMEDIC TV ACTRESS
WINNER: Melissa McCarthy
Anna Faris
Kaley Cuoco
Sofía Vergara
Zooey Deschanel
NETWORK TV DRAMA
WINNER: Grey's Anatomy
Empire
Gotham
How To Get Away With Murder
Scandal
DRAMATIC TV ACTOR
WINNER: Taylor Kinney
Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers
Scott Foley
Terrence Howard
DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS
WINNER: Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Sara Ramirez
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
CABLE TV COMEDY
WINNER: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Baby Daddy
Faking It
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Young & Hungry
CABLE TV DRAMA
WINNER: Pretty Little Liars
Bates Motel
The Fosters
Rizzoli & Isles
Suits
CABLE TV ACTOR
WINNER: Kevin Hart
Adam DeVine
Christian Slater
Eric Dane
Taye Diggs
CABLE TV ACTRESS
WINNER: Sasha Alexander
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Lucy Hale
Shay Mitchell
PREMIUM CABLE TV SHOW
WINNER: Homeland
Girls
Masters of Sex
Shameless
Veep
PREMIUM CABLE TV ACTOR
WINNER: Dwayne Johnson
Joshua Jackson
Justin Theroux
Matt LeBlanc
Nick Jonas
PREMIUM CABLE TV ACTRESS
WINNER: Kristen Bell
Claire Danes
Emmy Rossum
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Lisa Kudrow
TV CRIME DRAMA
WINNER: Person of Interest
Bones
Castle
Criminal Minds
NCIS
TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR
WINNER: Nathan Fillion
Jim Caviezel
LL Cool J
Mark Harmon
Shemar Moore
TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS
WINNER: Stana Katic
Emily Deschanel
Lucy Liu
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
NETWORK TV SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW
WINNER: Beauty and the Beast
Arrow
Once Upon a Time
Supernatural
The Vampire Diaries
CABLE TV SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW
WINNER: Outlander
American Horror Story
Game of Thrones
Teen Wolf
The Walking Dead
SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR
WINNER: Jensen Ackles
David Tennant
Ian Somerhalder
Misha Collins
Sam Heughan
SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS
WINNER: Caitriona Balfe
Emilia Clarke
Ginnifer Goodwin
Jennifer Morrison
Lady Gaga
COMPETITION TV SHOW
WINNER: The Voice
America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing With the Stars
MasterChef
DAYTIME TV HOST
WINNER: Ellen DeGeneres
Dr. Oz
Rachael Ray
Steve Harvey
Wendy Williams
DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM
WINNER: The Talk
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly and Michael
Today
The View
LATE-NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST
WINNER: Jimmy Fallon
Conan O'Brien
James Corden
Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert
STREAMING SERIES
WINNER: Orange Is the New Black
House of Cards
The Mindy Project
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES
WINNER: John Stamos
Chace Crawford
Josh Peck
Rob Lowe
Zachary Levi
ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES
WINNER: Priyanka Chopra
Emma Roberts
Jamie Lee Curtis
Lea Michele
Marcia Gay Harden
ANIMATED TV SHOW
WINNER: The Simpsons
American Dad!
Bob's Burger
Family Guy
South Park
NEW TV COMEDY
WINNER: Scream Queens
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Dr. Ken
Grandfathered
The Grinder
Life in Pieces
The Muppets
Truth Be Told
NEW TV DRAMA
WINNER: Supergirl
Blindspot
Blood & Oil
Code Black
Heroes Reborn
Limitless
Minority Report
The Player
Quantico
Rosewood
Wicked City
MALE ARTIST
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Luke Bryan
Nick Jonas
The Weeknd
FEMALE ARTIST
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Demi Lovato
Lana Del Rey
Madonna
Selena Gomez
GROUP
WINNER: Fifth Harmony
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
One Direction
BREAKOUT ARTIST
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Fetty Wap
Halsey
Tori Kelly
The Weeknd
MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Brad Paisley
Dierks Bentley
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Cassadee Pope
Kacey Musgraves
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
COUNTRY GROUP
WINNER: Lady Antebellum
The Band Perry
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Zac Brown Band
POP ARTIST
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Demi Lovato
Ed Sheeran
Kelly Clarkson
Selena Gomez
HIP-HOP ARTIST
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Big Sean
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Wiz Khalifa
R&B ARTIST
WINNER: The Weeknd
Chris Brown
Ciara
Janet Jackson
Ne-Yo
ALBUM
WINNER: Title, Meghan Trainor
American Beauty / American Psycho, Fall Out Boy
Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd
If You're Reading This It's Too Late, Drake
Smoke + Mirrors, Imagine Dragons
SONG
WINNER: What Do You Mean? Justin Bieber
Bad Blood, Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar
Can't Feel My Face, The Weeknd
Love Me Like You Do, Ellie Goulding
See You Again, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
MUSIC ICON
WINNER: Madonna
Paul McCartney
Prince
Steven Tyler
Stevie Wonder
SOCIAL MEDIA CELEBRITY
WINNER: Britney Spears
Anna Kendrick
Beyoncé
Dwayne Johnson
Taylor Swift
SOCIAL MEDIA STAR
WINNER: Matt Bellassai
Cameron Dallas
Frankie Grande
Lele Pons
Nash Grier
MOBILE GAME
WINNER: Candy Crush Saga
Despicable Me: Minion Rush
Fruit Ninja
Plants vs. Zombies
Temple Run
VIDEO GAME
WINNER: Super Smash Bros.
Batman: Arkham Knight
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
Grand Theft Auto V
Minecraft
YouTube STAR
WINNER: Connor Franta
Grace Helbig
Jenna Marbles
Miranda Sings
Tyler Oakley
THE DAILYMAIL.COM SERIOUSLY POPULAR™ AWARD
WINNER: Maddie Ziegler
Bella Thorne
Cara Delevingne
Kylie Jenner
Ruby Rose
HUMANITARIAN (special honor)
Ellen DeGeneres