Brooke Shields is heading into the new decade without showing any signs of aging.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a smoldering bikini photo from her vacation.

"Another blue lagoon," she captioned the snap, referencing her 1980 film "The Blue Lagoon."

In the image, the actress, 54, dons a blue two-piece swimsuit while emerging from the ocean. Her fit body is on full display, prompting many of her A-list friends to comment with astonishment and fire emojis.

Brooke didn't indicate where she is, but her social shows her at a tropical location. She called it "paradise" in her Instagram Story.

Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Brooke captured the attention of social media earlier this week, as well, by posting several videos of her intense workouts — one that shows her doing inverted squats, and another showing her doing crunches while completely suspended in the air.

"Defying gravity at the gym today. Still feeling the burn," she captioned the videos.

Brooke isn't shy when it comes to posting her workouts on Instagram.

Just before Christmas, she shared several clips from a training session. From the sounds of it, she's not done sharing fitness videos either.

"Getting one more workout in before the holidays," she wrote. "It's been a long road from my knee surgery last year to now - I've learned so much about my body and I'm excited to share more of my wellness journey with you."