Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner reconnected while supporting daughter Kendall Jenner at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Nov. 10.

The friendly exes were photographed looking beautiful while posing together -- and sharing a warm embrace! -- at the star-studded event.

"Caitlin walked in and went straight over to Kris," a source at the show told Us Weekly of the onetime couple. "They talked for ten minutes."

"Caitlyn also gave a warm kiss and hug to Corey [Gamble, Kris' boyfriend]," another insider reportedly told the magazine. "She also kissed Tyson Beckford, who is sitting on the other side of Kris, on both cheeks."

Caitlyn showed off her stems in a backless LBD with her long hair in loose curls while Kris sparkled in a long-sleeve turtleneck mini-dress with an embellished floral-print.

The former couple of 22 years have been on a path to redefining their relationship that hasn't always been easy.

Earlier this year, Kris even confronted Caitlyn on the season finale of "I Am Cait."

"I'm really happy for you, I really am," the Kardadshian family matriarch said through tears. "But sometimes we miss having Bruce around. We all do."

Kris also called out Caitlyn for certain comments the Olympian made about her in Caitlyn's widely-read Vanity Fair cover story and said that their family feels "left behind" as she makes a new life for herself.

We're glad to see things are better between the former duo now!