Caitlyn Jenner is calling Rob Kardashian "stupid" for posting nude graphic images of his baby mama Blac Chyna online.

"I don't know the Blac Chyna/Rob thing. Rob was stupid for doing that, he kind of apologized," she said while guest hosting on "The View" on July 14. "I've never met Blac Chyna, I've never met [Rob and Chyna's daughter Dream]. Rob I haven't had a serious conversation with in years, so I've kind of been out of that scene."

Splash News

She said she was surprised that Rob would share images like he did on both Instagram and Twitter, but added, "guys -- I know, I used to be over on that team -- can be really stupid and do stupid things."

Surrounded by the panel, which included Mischa Barton, who recently was a victim of revenge porn, Caitlyn said she warned all of the Kardashian-Jenner clan about picking their friends wisely.

Instagram

"It's tough to do because you can be tremendously deceived like in your case," Caitlyn said, motioning to Mischa, "and it's not your fault but you gotta pick your friends wisely."

Mischa recently reached a settlement with an ex-boyfriend who made a sex tape with her without her knowledge and attempted to sell it.

Like Mischa, Chyna went the legal route, too. On July 10, Chyna was granted a restraining order against her ex in a Los Angeles court.

Upon leaving court, Chyna's lawyer declared, "We had a complete and total victory. The judge gave us everything we asked for, which is a set of very strong and enforceable restraining orders against Rob Kardashian."

WENN

The legal order was sought because of the nude images, which were taken down by both Twitter and Instagram.

"Revenge porn is a form of domestic abuse, it is also a crime in California and 38 other states, and it is a civil wrong," Lisa Bloom, Chyna's lawyer, said.

Famed attorney Robert Shapiro said Rob regrets posting the photos.