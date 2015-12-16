Christmas came early for Caitlyn Jenner!

The former Olympian and reality star attended her son Brody Jenner's holiday party on Dec. 15, surrounded by family and friends. Posing for a photo with Brody, son Brandon Jenner, and her second ex-wife, Linda Thompson, Caitlyn looked festive in a red and black ensemble.

Linda shared the sweet snap with her former husband on Instagram, and included a lengthy caption summing up the moment. Linda wrote, "Christmas is a beautiful time of year to celebrate family. We are all unique creations of life worthy of acceptance & love. I'm grateful my sons @brodyjenner & @brandontjenner absorbed that teaching. They are my heart."

She also had something nice to say about her ex, proving things are still amicable between the former spouses: "@caitlynjenner I'm happy you were at Brody's & @kaitlynn_carter 's Christmas party tonight. Good times! All love...❤🎅🏻🌲"

Caitlyn and Linda were married from 1981 to 1986, and welcomed sons Brandon and Brody during their time together.

Of Caitlyn's transition, Linda has been open about her positive reaction. Back in September, the former actress shared her honest feelings about the change at the Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation's Light Up the Night White Party in Beverly Hills, stating, "I have to be honest and say it's strange for me to see this beautiful woman, and look in her eyes, and think, 'That's the father of my children.' That being said, I'm totally supportive of her and always have been."