Publicly, she's remained silent.

But privately, a new report claims Bill Cosby's wife of more than 50 years, Camille Cosby, feels "sickened" and humiliated" by the comedian's behavior related to his ongoing sexual assault scandals.

The New York Post's Page Six spoke to a close family source who says Camille, 71, confided, "my husband doesn't deserve jail, but he does deserve every bit of the hell he's going through now even though he is still pretending that this hell doesn't exist."

On Dec. 30, 78-year-old Bill -- who's been accused of drugging, fondling, raping or sexually abusing more than 50 women over more than 40 years -- was arrested and charged with aggravated indecent assault, a felony, related to an attack on former Temple University employee Andrea Constand that allegedly took place when she visited his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The family source told Page Six that Camille has long been aware of Bill's infidelities and insisted that he be discreet and not shame her.

"But she has been thoroughly humiliated and believe me, her anger isn't directed at the women," the source told Page Six. "Bill has humiliated her, and the affairs he's had have gotten out of hand and this [criminal charge] is him reaping what he's sown."

According to the family source, Camille, who's also Bill's business manager, didn't believe her husband's accusers when the first handful of women came forward. But as more women accused him of the unspeakable acts -- that number now hovers around 55 -- she "was sickened."

Camille will be unwillingly deposed later this month in a Massachusetts civil suit defamation case brought by seven women who've accused her husband of sexual misconduct. On Dec. 31, a federal judge denied a motion filed by Camille's attorneys opposing a deposition subpoena.

"She's been fighting giving a deposition, but that's not because she wants to keep protecting Bill," insisted the family source. "It's because it's so humiliating."

But whether she'll ever actually speak out against her husband remains to be seen. "She knows you can't force a wife to testify against her husband," said the family source, "and she doesn't want any part of this at all."