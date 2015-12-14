Diehard fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" may want to get down to Camille Grammer's garage sale -- quick!

Camille has a table up for grabs that fans of the reality show just might recognize. The fancy Dessin Fournir dining room table happens to be where one of the most infamous scenes in "Real Housewives" history occurred, back on season one of the series.

Camille's friend, and real-life medium, Alison DuBois, famously puffed on her electronic cigarette and launched into a crazy tirade against housewife Kyle Richards, including boasting about knowing when and how her famliy will die. It all happened right around this very dining room table, which is up for grabs at the bargain price of $14,500, per TMZ.

Unfortunately, for that amount of money the chairs aren't included. If fans also want the seats Camille, Kyle & Co. sat on during the legendary event, they need to shell out an extra $895... per chair. It is Beverly Hills, after all!

Other items for sale at Camille's incredibly expensive garage sale include a painting by Oris Robertson up for $16,925, a Biedermeier armchair for $9,800, and a large mirror for a steal at $6,800.

Camille has disclosed that a portion of the proceeds made at the extravagant sale will be going to the Foundation for Women's Cancer. Just how much of the proceeds; however, was not made available.