Somewhere over the rainbow is Cardi B.

The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to not only flaunt her growing baby bump, but also her new rainbow hair. Cardi's hair is now the equivalent of rainbow sherbet.

Big Momma A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

"Big Momma," she captioned the snap that showcased her her bump in a form-fitting white dress. She complemented the new 'do with matching rainbow heels, as well.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Interestingly, the post came a week after Cardi said on Instagram that she didn't want to wear wigs or heels anymore.

"I'm at this point in life, that like I don't wanna wear no heels, I don't wanna wear no sneakers… I just want to be barefoot all day," she said. "I don't wanna wear jeans. I don't wanna wear sweats. I don't want to wear a bra… I don't want to wear no wigs. I don't want to talk to people. I don't want to ever talk to people about money."

She continued, "If you want to have conversation with me, talk to me about food. Just ask me if I want to eat something. I don't want to do s---. I don't even want to look at people, because looking at people makes me exercise my eyes. I just want to hibernate like a damn bear."

She further indicated, in expletive-filled language, that since becoming pregnant her breasts are much bigger, her skin is more moisturized and her hair is growing thicker.