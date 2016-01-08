Awww! Carey Hart melted our hearts when he took to Instagram on Jan. 7 to wish his wife "MUCH better half" Pink a very happy 10th wedding anniversary.

The 40-year-old posted the sweetest snap of the couple hugging with their daughter, Willow, laying on Carey's leg in front of a burning fireplace.

View this post on Instagram Happy anniversary to my MUCH better half. 10 years is a pretty amazing milestone for 2 misfits like us. I'm proud of us baby!!! Thank you for being an amazing wife, mother, and friend. I love you. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Jan 7, 2016 at 9:26am PST

"Happy anniversary to my MUCH better half. 10 years is a pretty amazing milestone for 2 misfits like us. I'm proud of us baby!!! Thank you for being an amazing wife, mother, and friend. I love you," he captioned the photo.

The black and white picture was actually a throwback that Pink posted on New Year's Eve in 2013.

Carey and Pink got married on Jan. 7, 2006 in Costa Rica. They briefly separated in February 2008, but got back on track and reconciled after attending marriage counseling.

Their daughter Willow is 4 years old.