Baby, it does a body good.

About three months ago, Carey Mulligan gave birth to daughter Evelyn, and motherhood looks good on her. On Dec. 6, "The Great Gatsby" star made an appearance at the Moet British Independent Film Awards, showing off her post-baby body in a tight-fitting, floor-length Gucci dress.

Plain and simple, she stunned, while also donning shiny lips and tousled, shoulder-length hair.

Carey was up for the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Maud in women's rights movie "Suffragette," although lost out to Saoirse Ronan for her role in "Brooklyn."

Her appearance at the awards was expected, as she was up for an award, but Carey has largely remained out of the limelight since giving birth in mid-September (the exact date isn't publicly known.)

Both Carey and her husband Marcus Mumford, of the band Mumford and Sons, typically eschew publicly speaking about their personal lives. In October, Carey spoke very briefly about Evelyn, telling Graham Norton only, "It is a girl and she's three weeks old."

As for the name, she told Entertainment Tonight, "i just came up with it."

Her new role as a mother is one that she's been destined for.

"I've always wanted to be a mother," she recently told Elle UK. "I love what I do, but I'm excited for this next phase of my life."

The next phase looks good!