Carrie Underwood is usually the top performer in her household, but it was her young son, Isaiah, who took that honor on Saturday.

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

While donning her fitness line, CALIA by Carrie, the country star posted a smiling selfie to Instagram from the soccer field, where her 3-year-old son was playing.

"Officially a soccer mom this morning! It's chilly out but I'm staying warm rocking some @caliabycarrie," she captioned the image. "The kids played a good game! Isaiah scored two goals for his team...and one for the other team. Hey, a goal's a goal!"

While Carrie's new gig seems to be "soccer mom," Isaiah is soon to adopt a new title too: big brother!

In August, the superstar announced on Instagram that she was expecting her second child with her husband, Mike Fisher.

"I feel good," she told E! News earlier in the week when asked about the pregnancy. "I just have a strange job. I feel like I'm a working mom, pregnant, I got my stuff to do, you know, it's just an interesting job I have, but I'm just like every other pregnant lady trying to go to work."

She added that she's excited to see how Isaiah embraces his big brother role.

"He's such a sweet guy and he'll look at my belly and be like, 'Your baby's getting bigger,'" she said. "He's going to be a great big brother."

At her recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Carrie gushed about Isaiah and her husband.

"[Mike] believes in me and we had another little man that believes in me too," she said. "Isaiah Michael, I love you so much. You're the best thing we ever did, the best thing. I love you and I'm proud of you and I believe in you too."