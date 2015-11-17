Celebrity news for Nov. 17, 2015

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get cozy on the cover of Vanity Fair

With Angelina Jolie's "By the Sea" headed for theaters, she and her co-star husband, Brad Pitt, have been opening up about their relationship and the experience of working together on a movie with a dark subtext about relationships. The couple appears on the cover of Vanity Fair Italia's latest issue, looking more in love and comfortable than ever, in spite of the challenges the movie presented. "I've done sex scenes before. But this is obviously different," Angelina told EW (via HuffPo). "It's the strangest thing in the world to be lying naked in a bathtub with an iPad that's showing you the shot outside, while your husband is at the door and you're directing him to come in and make love to you." Speaking to V magazine, Brad was Angelina's No. 1 fan. "If I'm going to work, I want to work with my wife," he said. "[It's] surprising how much I enjoy the direction of my wife. She's decisive, incredibly intuitive, knife-sharp, and might I say, sexy at her post. I trust her with my life."

