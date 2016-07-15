Celebrities react to the act of terror in Nice, France
Following the horrifying act of terror in Nice, France, on July 14, 2016, stars quickly took to social media to voice their sadness and support. Justin Timberlake shared the hashtag #PrayForNice on Twitter, after the devastating news broke that 84 innocent lives had been lost. Click on to read more reactions.
