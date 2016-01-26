One of Channing Tatum's four-legged friends has gone to the big goat heaven in the sky.

The actor took to Instagram on Jan 26 to mourn the death of Heather, his pet goat (side note: Who knew Channing even had a pet goat?).

Channing posted a snap of his 2-year-old daughter Everly standing near the goat as they lock eyes. Heather seems relaxed as she lays in straw.

Girl and her goat. RIP Heather. You had a damn good long run sweets.

"Girl and her goat. RIP Heather," Channing captioned the black and white image, sharing it with his 9 million followers. "You had a damn good long run sweets."

Channing is known to be a big animal lover. Six months ago he shared an image of a horse that he and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum rescued.

"Meet Smoke...He loves beer!," Channing said about the image of the horse, showing the actor standing next to the animal in a corral while holding a bottle of beer up to the horse's mouth.

Meet "Smoke" my rescue horse. He loves beer! We're meant to be. (to be clear he just loves the smell)

He also has a dog named Lulu who accompanies him on his morning rides.

Jenna has yet to post about the passing of Heather.

While he used his social media to mourn the goat on Jan. 26, it was a much happier story last week when he posted a snap of his wife looking at the camera while wearing an oversized button down shirt.

If it wasn't for her I would have never even found the path much less stayed on it and not flown off in flaming truck of dynamite singing devil went down to Georgia. Hahahaha. To my light. I love you. #leicaQ

