He usually plays the role of hunky beefcake.

But Channing Tatum takes on a totally different guise in this hilarious "Lip Sync Battle" clip -- dressed up as Queen Elsa of Arendelle from the Disney smash "Frozen".

The 35-year-old actor is decked out in a white wig, complete with a sparkling fairytale blue gown.

In the episode, which airs in full on Spike on January 7, Channing -- who went recently dyed his hair platinum blond -- lip syncs to Let It Go while twirling around the stage with full gusto.

"The Hateful Eight" star goes head-to-head with his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 35, who shows she's got swagger while performing the track "Pony" by Ginuwine.

"Lip Sync Battle", which is presented by Chrissy Teigen and LL Cool J, was initially a segment on "The Tonight Show" before it was developed into a full show.

Watch the clips and tune into the show's Season 2 premiere on January 7 at 10pm ET/PT to see who manages to take the "Lip Sync Battle" crown.