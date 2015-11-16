On Nov. 17, Charlie Sheen will reveal to the world that he is HIV positive, according to multiple reports.

The announcement will happen on the "Today" show, and the actor will discuss his health status with Matt Lauer.

On Nov. 16, NBC sent out a press release touting the interview, saying that Charlie will be making a "revealing personal announcement."

According to the National Enquirer, who broke the news that Charlie is infected with HIV, he has known for the past four years. The tabloid claims to have obtained a text from the actor's ex-wife Brooke Mueller in which she claims that he may have "potentially" given her the virus.

"Charlie thought he was indestructible and took no precautions -- even though he was indulging in high-risk sex practices," a source told the Enquirer, who conducted an 18-month investigation into the situation before breaking the news.

"Charlie had sex with multiple partners since learning his HIV status without informing them of his potentially deadly HIV infection," the source said.

Another source added: "Charlie hired escorts, and him being HIV-positive never entered these women's minds."

The tabloid allegedly made all of the sources pass a polygraph test to ensure that they were being truthful regarding what they were alleging about the actor.

Earlier this month, a tabloid report began making the rounds in Hollywood about a actor who was HIV positive. At the time, the actor's name was not known.