Being single has never sounded so good!

Wonderwall.com caught up with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke, and she explained her relationship status.

"Right now I'm single and have zero expectations," the 31-year-old admitted. "I'd rather be single right now. I'm focusing on myself."

Although fellow dancers and pals Mark Ballas and Julianne Hough both recently got engaged to their significant others, Cheryl is not feeling the pressure and is remaining optimistic about the new year.

"It's 2016 and there are so many awesome adventures and new things that are coming my way," she said. "When you're not looking for the one, you never know it may just come."

Although she's not looking, she does know what she wants from a potential mate.

"I'm not looking for anything specific. Just someone that motivates me, inspires me and accepts me for me. It's kind of hard in this business," she added. "I want to end up with someone that's been a friend of mine for years."

