In one her final performances, Madea was moved with a little country music.

During Tyler's Perry farewell tour for Madea, a character he's played for over 20 years, country superstar Chris Stapleton sat in the audience and decided to participate. With a microphone in hand, Chris belted out a verse of his massive hit "Tennessee Whiskey" during Madea's last stop ever in the Volunteer State, much to the delight of the Nashville crowd.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"Madea could not come to the end of the farewell tour and have @chrisstapleton in the audience in Nashville, Tennessee and not have him sing a verse of Tennessee Whiskey! And he KILLED IT!!," Tyler captioned a video of the impromptu performance on Instagram. "Thank you Chris, blessings to you, your wife, and them babies!!"

Tyler has announced that he will retire his Madea alter ego after 11 films. In 2019, Tyler set off on a year-long send off to his beloved elderly character as he embarked on the Madea's Farewell Stage Play tour. The tour begin in salary 2019 and ended on Feb. 16 in Augusta, Georgia.

RIP Madea... 1999-2020