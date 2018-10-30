Chrissy Metz's Los Angeles house was broken into on Monday night while she was across the country appearing on "The Tonight Show."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The break in, TMZ reported on Oct. 30, was discovered by the "This Is Us" star's assistant. The report said that the burglar broke a window in Chrissy's back bedroom to gain entry. The thief left with a couple of purses, although the value of the belongings isn't clear.

TMZ noted that Chrissy's assistant came to the house because an alarm had gone off. Once there, the assistant realized a person had just been inside.

The actress is headed back to Los Angeles today to file a police report.

It's not known if Chrissy was targeted or the victim of a random burglary. Chrissy is one of many celebrities whose home has been burglarized over the last several months.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

While the apparent burglary was underway, Chrissy was all smiles in New York City chatting about all things "This Is Us" with Jimmy Fallon. During their chat, she gave a glimpse into her character on the hit show.

"We know that Kate is having a babe," she said, referring to her character. "I know there is going to be some joy for both Kate and Toby. And when there's joy, there's also pain, because ala 'This Is Us.' There will be joy."