Chrissy Teigen says she weighs more than she did a few years ago, but she's adjusting to her "new normal" when it comes to her body.

Over the weekend, the "Lip Sync Battle" star and mother of Luna and Miles posted several videos and messages about cooking a "thanksgiving dinner." She then paraphrased a question she gets often and answered it.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"'how do you eat like this??' — basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles," she said, referring to her son. "He's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!"

She further tweeted, "The thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!"

Many of Chrissy's followers praised her for her honest tweets.

Earlier on Saturday, the Sports Illustrated model and cookbook author tweeted about food-centric evening with her husband, John Legend.

"Yesterday we went to Joy in Highland Park & ordered, I am serious, everything on the menu. Then we went to donut friend across the street and had apple fritters," she wrote. "Then we went to somi somi for ice cream in k-town. Then we went to Korean bbq. Then I had a meatball sub at home."

Ok, who's hungry now?