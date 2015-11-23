Chrissy Teigen clearly has no qualms with showing off her pregnancy curves!

John Legend's missus, who is currently expecting their first child, has favored curve-hugging and body-baring fashion so far in her pregnancy -- she even took to Instagram earlier this month to show off her "new thighs."

Now she's giving the world an even closer look at her growing baby bump -- as tiny as it may be!

The supermodel stepped out in skin-tight exercise pants and a midriff-baring top, which she wore with a leather jacket and sneakers, to visit a fitness studio and pick up groceries with her husband in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 23.

Those fitness classes must really be doing the trick because the expecting mom looks incredible -- new thighs and all!