Coco says that right now she isn't planning on weaning her daughter Chanel, 2, off breastfeeding or providing her with a sibling.

Coco-T, 39, recently spoke to E! News about bringing up her and husband Ice-T's first kid, who will turn 3 this November, prior to her appearance on David Tutera's CELEBrations, which airs on Friday on WEtv at 10 p.m. During the interview, Coco shrugged off the idea of having more, at least now, saying, "No! Not at this time! She's still my baby!"

She added: "I think about this over and over because I love being a mom...but the way we travel is so extremely hard," she said. "Honestly, I think our life fits one child only." (Ice-T has two adult children from previous relationships).

"I don't think Chanel would like a baby sister or a baby brother," the glamour model continued. "She gets jealous! Chanel gets jealous around other kids. It's so weird because, Chanel still breastfeeds, she still nurses...every time I hold a baby and the baby is close to my boob, she goes, 'My boob!'"

It's recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) that mothers breastfeed their infants until they are at least 12 months old. Whereas the World Health Organization set the cap at 2 years of age or more, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coco added how Chanel finds breastfeeding soothing, explaining, "Breastfeeding of course, you know, when they're young, they need you for nutrition. It's more of a blankie-type thing. Instead of her having a blanket, she has the boob."

While Coco says that the decision to keep breastfeeding Chanel has been received with mostly support, there still are some naysayers.

"Ninety-five percent of people love the fact that I still do it," Coco said. "But then there's that five percent that like, want to attack," before adding, "We'll get to that point where we'll say, 'Hey, OK, it's done.'"