Joey Feek, the cancer-stricken country singer and one half of the husband-wife duo Joey + Rory, is being moved to hospice care to live out her final days.

"Joey is at peace with where she is and where she's going," Rory Feek wrote on Nov. 9 on thislifeilive.com, a website dedicated to his wife's journey. "So am I."

The singer had been undergoing chemotherapy for stage four cervical cancer, but last month Rory revealed that his wife would no longer seek treatment for terminal disease. He has been documenting her journey on the aforementioned website. The couple has an 18-month-old daughter together, Indiana.

Last week it was revealed Joey has already said goodbye to her stepdaughters, Heidi and Hopie, whom Rory says she took on as "her own."

"She told them how much she loved them, and how proud she is of them. And how proud she is to be their mother," Rory wrote. "And then she talked with them about the one thing that she didn't think she would ever have to talk with them about: Leaving them. And then she told them of the day when they'll be together again in Heaven."

Heaven will have to wait a bit longer, but she will remain home until that day comes.

"Hospice is arranged and a hospital bed will be delivered later this morning," he wrote on Nov. 9. "We'll have a play area on the carpet nearby -- close enough for her to watch Indy play, and for Indy to turn and make sure her mama can see her."

Over the weekend, Joey was rushed to the hospital with unbearable pain. There, "doctors told us that the pain was from the cancer tumors continuing to grow and become inflamed and we need to concentrate now on helping her be comfortable."

Since the diagnosis, Joey has been spending as much time with her daughter as possible.

"Yesterday I sat her down in front of her mama and they smiled and played and loved each other the way that only mamas and their little ones can," he wrote of mommy-daughter time. "Afterwards, when Indy got sleepy, Joey held her and sang 'In The Garden' and other hymns as she softly stroked her silky-blonde hair. Perfect love filled that hospital room as we all held our breath and wiped our eyes."

On Nov. 9 on Instagram, he posted a photo of Indiana sleeping on his wife in her hospital bed. He captioned the image, "it's all about love."