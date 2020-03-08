Courteney Cox might be known for her acting, but the "Friends" star also has some musical talent -- and so does her daughter, Coco Arquette.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Courteney took to Instagram on March 7 to share a video of herself and her 15-year-old, whose dad is actor David Arquette, performing a cover of Demi Lovato's powerful comeback song "Anyone" -- and they nailed it.

The actress wears glasses as she plays piano, following sheet music, while Coco belts out the lyrics, which she can be seen reading off her phone. But it wasn't an easy collaboration to arrange, Courteney explains in the caption. "When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it," she wrote.

A ton of Courteney's celebrity followers commented on the incredible video, with Charlize Theron posting five fire emojis, Sarah Hyland posting four laughing-crying emojis and Laura Dern writing, "GORGEOUS Coco."

Actress Kate Hudson, who's a great singer herself, commented, "Oh honey, her voice 🙏💫," and Allison Janney gushed, "Beautiful🙌🏼." Actress Kate Mara commented, "Omg ❤️👏🏻," and "Queer Eye" star Tan France wrote, "'Sorry, I'm cursing'. What a sweetheart!"

Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas noted in the comments, "She's so grown!" while actress Suzanne Somers wrote, "Who knew?" Jewelry designer Jen Meyer commented, "Ugh love you two ❤️❤️❤️❤️," and Iris Apatow posted two hand-clapping emojis. "Omg so when she wants to go spring [break] can we get a full concert?" celebrity writer Derek Blasberg added.

A year ago in March 2019, Courteney -- who occasionally shares pics and video clips with Coco on Instagram (like this Thanksgiving 2019 snapshot) -- praised her daughter's vocal talents when she posted a video of her little girl singing with Snow Patrol vocalist Gary Lightbody, who's in the band Snow Patrol with Courteney's longtime love, Johnny McDaid, at the Chords2Cure benefit, which raised money for pediatric cancer charities.

"I have overwhelming gratitude towards @garysnowpatrol for sharing his time to perform at @chords2cure. I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together," Courteney captioned a video of the pair belting out Snow Patrol's 2006 hit "Chasing Cars."

Coco's been singing for years. She performed two songs at dad David's 2015 wedding to Christina McLarty. "She's a really good singer," Courteney told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres a few weeks later. "I don't know where she got it."