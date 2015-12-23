Can't a girl have a few guy friends?

In the three weeks since Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid announced they'd called off their engagement, it seems like Courtney's every move has been viewed in terms of her love life.

First, she was reported to have hooked up with her former "Friends" co-star and longtime pal Matthew Perry in what may have been a fan-driven, Monica-Chandler wish fulfillment scenario.

After that rumor was debunked, she was photographed wearing what appeared to be her engagement ring on her left ring finger, raising questions about a possible reconciliation between the actress and her rocker ex.

Most recently, Courteney and her friend Will Arnett were reportedly "all over each other" during a dinner at the Palm in Beverly Hills, Calif., this week.

Now, sources are dismissing the alleged romance as a rumor, with insiders assuring both E News and TMZ that the Courtney and Will are platonic pals.

Courteney, who divorced David Arquette in 2013, got engaged to Johnny McDaid in June 2014 after dating for six months. And while her relationship with Johnny moved quickly, it took time for Courteney to move on from David. Nearly 18 months after their initial split, she told Howard Stern she wasn't ready for a new man.