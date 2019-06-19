Danielle Staub and her newest fiancé, Oliver Maier, filed a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend this week, claiming they've received death threats from her.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

According to Page Six, the couple alleged that Gina Curko has been trying to get back together with Oliver and is using verbal threats. The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is included in the temporary restraining order, which means Oliver's ex can't communication or go near Danielle.

A court hearing is set to take place next week to determine if the restraining order will be made permanent.

While this instance involves Oliver's ex, Danielle has plenty of exes herself. According to reports, Oliver is Danielle's 21st fiancé. She got engaged to him less than a week after finalizing her contentious divorce from Marty Caffrey.

She and Oliver were initially set to marry in March after six weeks of dating, but they postponed the wedding at the request of Danielle's two daughters, Christine and Jillian.

If she does indeed tie the knot with Oliver, it will be her fifth wedding… so she's actually getting hitched to about a quarter of the guys she's actually getting engaged to.