Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult are sparking dating rumors.

The duo plays star-crossed lovers in the upcoming film "Equals," but is this a situation of life imitating art?

After a night out together in New York last week, Kristen seemed giddy, smiling from ear to ear.

It's no secret that the two have forged a close relationship over the past few years. In October, he supported her at the premiere of her project "Camp X-Ray."

Last summer, Nicholas and Kristen visited Japan together and even took part in the widely-popular ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Fiercely private, neither has addressed the status of the relationship, platonic or otherwise (although they did have one very steamy sex scene in "Equals.)

Both Nicholas and Kristen have lived their love lives in the public eye. Nicholas dated Jennifer Lawrence off-and-on for several years. Kristen, of course, dated Robert Pattinson after meeting on the set of "Twilight."

Nicholas and Kristen had both gotten out of relationships when they began filming the movie.

"It was a really good time for both of us to make this movie. Not all of my friends have been through what I've been through, or what some people have tasted at a relatively-speaking young age," she told the Daily Beast at the time, "and [Nicholas and I] were not expected to do anything. Everything that we did was explorative, and a meditation on what we already knew."

"We all felt akin by how much we've been through, and to utilize that is so scary," she said. "Usually you want to move on. But at least we could use some of that for some good. This movie was a meditation on firsts, and a meditation on maintaining, and a meditation on the ebbs and flows of what it's like to love someone — your feelings versus your ideals, the bursting of bubbles, the shattering of dreams you thought were possible, and what you have to contend with as things get more realistic."