David Beckham's dog Olive has an Instagram account--See the first pic!
David Beckham's dog is so cute that her family is sharing her with all of us!
David's son Brooklyn Beckham, 16, recently told his followers about the new Instagram user they should be following, their family's pup Olive!
"Olivebeckham23" is the account belonging to the black Cocker Spaniel, and her first post is of Brooklyn cuddling with her.
"This is my owner I'm just helping him with his Christmas homework," the caption reads.
Olive's second Instagram post was of her happily playing fetch with Brooklyn, but there's a poop emoji in that caption!
"Catch with my owner @brooklynbeckham 💩," it says.
Brooklyn's mom Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham first introduced Olive in September on her own Instagram. "Meet Olive Beckham x our new baby x," she wrote.
Olive joins their family of dogs including Shar-Pei Baranby, and their two bulldogs, Coco and Scarlet.
As of Tuesday, Olive has over 50,000 followers, but she's keeping who she follows low at only five accounts...so far.
