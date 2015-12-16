David Foster is putting his money where his former marriage is.

Despite his split with "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Foster, the famous record producer is continuing to pay for his estranged wife's Lyme Disease treatment, even though he doesn't have to, according to TMZ.

On Dec. 1, the couple of nine years, married for four years, announced their divorce. The couple, the report says, signed a prenup in 2011, but David is going above and beyond what is required of him from a financial perspective.

While together, the duo had a Malibu home that was his property. However, when it sold for $27 million, he gave her a "big chunk" of the money, something he didn't have to do, per the prenup. Yolanda has now turned around and bought a $5 million home in a ritzy area of Los Angeles with the money she got from David.

Multiple media reports have suggested that David and Yolanda's marriage has been on thin ice for a while, with some suggesting that she decided to end the marriage a year ago. TMZ said, "he never stopped paying her support and he was by her side much of the time even after she left him."

The split does appear to be amicable.

"Sadly we have decided to go our separate ways. We've shared 9 beautiful and joyous years together," they said in a statement on Dec. 1. "During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues."