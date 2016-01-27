Could we be ANY more excited about this?!

Thanks to Johnny Galecki we got to see photos of an almost-complete "Friends" reunion from over the weekend.

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow met up to honor TV creator James Burrows, who directed 15 episodes of "Friends," including the pilot.

And now, lucky for us, David Schwimmer has opened up about what their mini reunion was like.

"It was just lovely to be in the same room," David Schwimmer told Entertainment Tonight of the event. "And to honor Jimmy, who we all really love. He's a prolific director, and he really helped forge the cast as an ensemble and really clarified all those relationships from the get-go, so it was lovely to be there."

While we wait to see how the upcoming televised "Friends" reunion will be, David Schwimmer's next role is "The People V. O.J. Simpson" -- where he will play the late Robert Kardashian.