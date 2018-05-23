David Spade is being credited with helping save a man's life after the man began showing signs of a stroke.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported that comedian Bobby Miyamoto was with David in Aspen, Colorado, in March when he started feeling ill. Bobby, who regularly opens for David, was just returning from a show.

David urged Bobby to go to Urgent Care, but the comic downplayed the seriousness of the medical episode and felt that he could sleep it off. David, The Blast says, continued speaking to his friend and felt that Bobby's speech was slurred and incoherent, which are signs of a possible stroke. David then called paramedics.

When paramedics arrived, they determined that Bobby was experiencing symptoms of a stroke, thanks, in part, to his high blood pressure. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and taken to the intensive care unit.

Doctors have told Bobby that he likely would have died if he tried to sleep it off and wait until the morning.

After a few days in the hospital, Bobby was released.

He has since shared several Instagram posts to update his progress, indicating that his memory is "a mess."

On April 23, he shared a video of himself kicking around a soccer ball.

"Trying to get coordination back #poststroke," he said. "Voice is getting better but still sounds like I had 7 beers for breakfast."

Clearly his sense of humor is still there. In fact, he's implied that he'll work his stroke into his standup act.

Over the weekend, Bobby shared a photo of him on stage.

"Hey folks! I hope you like stroke jokes," he wrote.