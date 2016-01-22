Charlie Sheen can't seem to catch a break these days, but he could catch a legal beatdown.

The actor's ex-wife Denise Richards has filed court documents against him claiming he is violating terms of a trust he set up for his children.

The legal fight is messy.

Charlie's team is fighting the allegations, saying it is nothing more than a cash grab.

According to Denise's allegations in court documents obtained by TMZ, Charlie convinced his ex to move into the home next to him and they wouldn't be evicted. At the time, Charlie was secretly HIV-positive, and Denise knew. Charlie told her that he wanted to "repair his relationship with his children," so Denise obliged by getting the adjacent home, keeping his diagnosis in mind.

Denise says after Charlie discovered he was HIV-positive he became more angry towards her and, at one point, he threatened to take away the children's Christmas presents and evict her from their home.

Last year, though, Denise says Charlie removed her and the kids from the home and forced her to rent a house that goes for $15,000 a month.

She's asking the judge to make the actor pay $1.2 million toward a new home.

She also says that Charlie sent incredibly harsh text messes to both her and their daughter Lola.

Richards' rep told E! News, "Denise is fighting for her children. This has nothing to do with her, the money is for her kids. This is about him providing for the children as he agreed to do."

Charlie's lawyer, Marty Singer, countered: "It is disappointing that Denise Richards always tries to use the children to get more money for HER. This has nothing to do with the extra gift that Charlie gave to his girls by establishing a trust. She has another $7 million home that was paid for from the money Charlie gave her and she wants Charlie to pay another $35,000/month for a second home and pay a down payment of $1.2 million."

He added, "$55,000/month tax free is not enough. This matter is simply money, money, money."

Denise took to Twitter to Jan. 22 to combat the attorney, though.

"Marty Singer u being the trustee should support a mom fighting to keep it intact for the children. It's their money, not mine or your client," she wrote. In another tweet she said Charlie owes her "an enormous balance."