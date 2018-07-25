Dennis Quaid is being sued in small claims court by a man who alleges that the actor smoked an electronic cigarette on an airplane… two years ago.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images fro Unbridled Eve

The man, Karl Larsen, said Dennis essentially ruined his peace of mind and broke the airline's policy.

According to his lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, Karl claims he was sitting next to Dennis in first class on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Los Angeles in 2016 when the alleged incident went down.

The lawsuit is rather vague in that it says Dennis owes Karl the cost of a plane ticket, but it doesn't say why. However, TMZ notes that the guy claims that he's willing to cut Dennis a break and is willing to be reimbursed $3,829, the cost of a business class seat, not a first class seat.

The airline, by the way, has a zero-tolerance policy on e-cigarettes on board.

The website says Dennis hasn't commented on the lawsuit.