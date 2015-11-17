Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling's life together is one based on falsehoods and the love of the all-mighty dollar, according to his ex-wife. In fact, she said "everything is fine" with the reality TV couples' marriage.

In the newest issue of Life & Style, Mary Jo Eustace, who shares a son with Dean, claims that her ex never actually cheated on Tori, but they instead fabricated his well-documented affair to get their reality show, "True Tori," a show that focused on the affair and the ensuing fallout.

The publication says that Mary's new cookbook initially included a chapter that alleged that Dean and Tori were lying about his affair in late 2013. She decided to scrap the chapter, though.

Mary allegedly said that Emily Goodhand never existed and she was completely dreamed up, which is why no media outlets could ever find her.

"She will never be found because she is totally fabricated," she allegedly wrote in the book. She then apparently accused Dean of faking everything else, including his rehab stay.

"Dean pretended to be checked into a long-term facility but instead he was at a beachfront home in Malibu getting some R&R," she is said to have written. "It was all a part of his plan."

The couple needed the reality show because they needed money, the magazine says.

The source who told the magazine about the deleted book chapter said, "Dean and Tori would lie about everything in their marriage to fool the world and make money." It was also claimed that Dean told Mary that "everything was fine" with his marriage to Tori and to not believe everything she saw on TV.

The couple seemed to be happy on Nov. 16 in a photo posted by Tori to Instagram showing the two with their arms around each other's waists.

"Loved being #CraftyandTheChef this am w/my Bday boy @imdeanmcdermott on promoting @cookingchannel," she captioned the image while promoting their upcoming Thanksgiving special on the network.